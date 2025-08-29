Ahaan Panday on 'dream' role after 'Saiyaara' success
What's the story
After the success of his debut film Saiyaara, actor Ahaan Panday has reflected on his "dream role." In a sneak peek of an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he said that the character he once wanted to play no longer exists. "I think my dream role exists in the '90s, I don't think it exists now," he said. Meanwhile, the full interview with Panday and his co-star Aneet Padda will come out on Saturday.
Film success
Panday on 'Saiyaara's success
Panday also spoke about the massive success of his debut film, saying it was rare for an artist to have their work recognized first. "One thing that made me very happy is that very rarely as an artist does your work speak first..." "For the first time, in a long time has a film come first, and as an artist, that's the best thing you could ask for."
Gratitude expressed
His earlier post of gratitude
Despite staying out of the limelight since Saiyaara's success, Panday had earlier taken to Instagram to express his gratitude. In an emotional message, he wrote: "I don't know what lies ahead for me, but I know that in this moment I feel the love in my bones...I promise to work twice as hard." While he is yet to announce his next project, Saiyaara remains an unstoppable force, having already raked in ₹563.71 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.