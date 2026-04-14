Ahaan Panday to headline Mohit Suri's next

Ahaan Panday reuniting with Mohit Suri for new film

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:36 pm Apr 14, 202601:36 pm

What's the story

Ahaan Panday is set to reunite with director Mohit Suri for his third film with Yash Raj Films (YRF), reported Variety India. This comes after the actor's successful debut collaboration with the director on Saiyaara. The new project is set to be a romantic comedy, which is different from anything else he has done so far.