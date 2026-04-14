Ahaan Panday reuniting with Mohit Suri for new film
What's the story
Ahaan Panday is set to reunite with director Mohit Suri for his third film with Yash Raj Films (YRF), reported Variety India. This comes after the actor's successful debut collaboration with the director on Saiyaara. The new project is set to be a romantic comedy, which is different from anything else he has done so far.
Production details
Currently, Suri is rewriting the script
Currently, Suri is reworking the script to better align with Panday's style. Reportedly, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. This new venture comes after Panday's second film, an action-packed gangster drama, which was a departure from his debut, Saiyaara.
Ongoing project
Panday's upcoming projects
Panday is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action romance film. The movie also stars Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Bobby Deol in important roles. Meanwhile, his debut Saiyaara was a huge hit, which earned ₹398.83 crore at the Indian box office and ₹570.33 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.