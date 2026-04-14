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Home / News / Entertainment News / Ahaan Panday reuniting with Mohit Suri for new film
Ahaan Panday reuniting with Mohit Suri for new film
Ahaan Panday to headline Mohit Suri's next

Ahaan Panday reuniting with Mohit Suri for new film

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 14, 2026
01:36 pm
What's the story

Ahaan Panday is set to reunite with director Mohit Suri for his third film with Yash Raj Films (YRF), reported Variety India. This comes after the actor's successful debut collaboration with the director on Saiyaara. The new project is set to be a romantic comedy, which is different from anything else he has done so far.

Production details

Currently, Suri is rewriting the script

Currently, Suri is reworking the script to better align with Panday's style. Reportedly, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. This new venture comes after Panday's second film, an action-packed gangster drama, which was a departure from his debut, Saiyaara.

Ongoing project

Panday's upcoming projects

Panday is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action romance film. The movie also stars Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Bobby Deol in important roles. Meanwhile, his debut Saiyaara was a huge hit, which earned ₹398.83 crore at the Indian box office and ₹570.33 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

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