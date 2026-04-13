Ahaan Panday to play gangster in YRF's action drama?
What's the story
Ahaan Panday, who made a successful debut with the romance drama Saiyaara, will be seen in a new avatar in his second feature film. The actor will portray a gangster in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action-romance movie, reported Variety India. This role is a departure from his previous character as a troubled musician in Saiyaara.
Character preparation
Panday has undergone extensive combat training for the role
To prepare for his role, Panday has reportedly undergone rigorous hand-to-hand combat and weapon training. His character is described as being "locked in a fierce battle for love" in the high-octane action-romance film. The plot details are still under wraps, but audiences can expect a stylish, large-scale action entertainer typical of Zafar's style.
Cast addition
Jimmy Shergill also joins the cast in a pivotal role
Along with Panday, actor Jimmy Shergill has also joined the cast in a pivotal role. This reportedly marks his return to Yash Raj Films (YRF) after more than 20 years. His most notable YRF project is Mohabbatein, where he starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The ensemble cast also includes Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, and Bobby Deol.
Production timeline
Film to be shot in London after Mumbai schedule
The shooting began on April 3 in Mumbai and will continue there throughout this month. The team will then move to London in May for the next leg of production. They are hoping to wrap up by July with a theatrical release planned for early 2027. Panday's debut film, Saiyaara, was a massive box-office success, making him one of the most sought-after young stars in Bollywood today.