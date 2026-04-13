Ahaan Panday to play gangster in YRF's action drama?

Ahaan Panday , who made a successful debut with the romance drama Saiyaara, will be seen in a new avatar in his second feature film. The actor will portray a gangster in Ali Abbas Zafar 's upcoming action-romance movie, reported Variety India. This role is a departure from his previous character as a troubled musician in Saiyaara.

Character preparation Panday has undergone extensive combat training for the role To prepare for his role, Panday has reportedly undergone rigorous hand-to-hand combat and weapon training. His character is described as being "locked in a fierce battle for love" in the high-octane action-romance film. The plot details are still under wraps, but audiences can expect a stylish, large-scale action entertainer typical of Zafar's style.

Cast addition Jimmy Shergill also joins the cast in a pivotal role Along with Panday, actor Jimmy Shergill has also joined the cast in a pivotal role. This reportedly marks his return to Yash Raj Films (YRF) after more than 20 years. His most notable YRF project is Mohabbatein, where he starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The ensemble cast also includes Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, and Bobby Deol.

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