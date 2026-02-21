Ahaan Panday will star in an Ali Abbas Zafar film

Ahaan Panday to begin Ali Abbas Zafar's action-romance in March

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:48 am Feb 21, 202611:48 am

What's the story

After his successful debut with Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is all set to start shooting for his second Bollywood film. According to Variety India, the actor will begin filming an untitled action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar in Mumbai during the last week of March. The first schedule will reportedly last 24-27 days. The movie stars Sharvari as the female lead.