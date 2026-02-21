Ahaan Panday to begin Ali Abbas Zafar's action-romance in March
What's the story
After his successful debut with Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is all set to start shooting for his second Bollywood film. According to Variety India, the actor will begin filming an untitled action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar in Mumbai during the last week of March. The first schedule will reportedly last 24-27 days. The movie stars Sharvari as the female lead.
Training regimen
'He has been vigorously preparing for the role'
A source told the outlet, "Ahaan will kick off the London schedule in May 2026 with a massive action sequence that will be shot over five days." "He has been vigorously preparing for the role and has undergone intense hand-to-hand combat and weapon training." They added, "This film will present him in a completely different avatar from Saiyaara."
Production insights
Film expected to hit theaters in early 2027
The untitled film is expected to be completed by July 2026, with a theatrical release planned for early 2027. Apart from Panday and Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray has been reportedly cast as the antagonist. This film marks Zafar's return to Yash Raj Films after a nine-year hiatus. He has previously directed movies such as Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai for the studio.