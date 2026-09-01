Ahuja urges film industry aid for Nepal flood victims
Entertainment
Govinda's wife Ssunita Ahuja is urging everyone in the film industry to come forward and contribute toward helping the people of Nepal after massive floods left 1,003 dead and nearly 4,000 missing.
She feels a strong connection to Nepal; her mother and grandmother are from Kathmandu, and she wants to donate but is searching for a trustworthy way to make sure the aid actually reaches those who need it.
Security personnel using helicopters in Nepal
Calling Nepal her matrabhoomi, Ahuja shared how she visits every year with her daughter and hopes others in the film industry will pitch in too.
Right now, more than 21,300 security personnel are working on rescue missions across Nepal, using helicopters to evacuate survivors and deliver supplies to cut-off communities.