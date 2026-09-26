AI recreates Wilder voice in Netflix's 'Wonka's The Golden Ticket'
Entertainment
Netflix's new series, Wonka's The Golden Ticket, just dropped, and it features the legendary Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka voice, recreated using AI.
Even though Wilder died in 2016, his signature style from the classic 1971 film is back on screen thanks to a partnership with tech company ElevenLabs.
Boyer gave blessing and shared recordings
Wilder's widow, Karen Boyer, gave her blessing and helped out by sharing old recordings and audiobooks, so the team could get his voice just right.
Showrunners say bringing back Wilder's unique delivery was key to the show.
ElevenLabs, known for reviving voices like Judy Garland, used its tech to make this tribute feel genuine and add more magic to Willy Wonka for a new generation.