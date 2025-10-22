AI to revive Sidhu Moosewala for holographic concert tour

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk has revealed that a Sidhu Moosewala hologram world tour was conceptualized soon after the late singer's death. The project will employ AI and holographic technology to recreate Moosewala's stage presence. Speaking about the tour to India Today, Virk said he had known about it for quite some time and that planning began "right after his death around two to two-and-a-half years ago."

Tour details 'He was such a huge superstar...' Virk said, "Obviously, people want to see him; he was such a huge superstar. And I'm sure people will go, and they absolutely should." He added that the hologram concert would evoke "beautiful memories" of Moosewala. "My only request is, whenever this hologram concert comes to your city...please go watch it," he said. The tour is called Signed to God and is scheduled for 2026.

Concert experience Moosewala's essence to be captured through tech Virk further described the unique experience that fans can expect from the concert. He said, "Yes, it's a bit technically challenging, but the experience is so real that you'll feel like he's standing right in front of you." "And whenever it happens near me, I'll definitely go, 100%, without a doubt," he added.