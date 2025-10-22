Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' submits 2 original songs for Oscars

Ryan Coogler 's latest film, Sinners, charmed moviegoers with its groovy, age-defying blues soundtrack. And, now, the makers have submitted two original songs for consideration in the upcoming Academy Awards . The first track, I Lied to You, is written by Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Goransson and features Miles Caton. The second song is Last Time (I Seen the Sun), a duet by Alice Smith and Caton, co-written by Smith, Caton, and Goransson.

Submission strategy Submitting 3 songs is allowed, but it's rare Under Academy rules, a film can submit up to three original songs for consideration. However, only two can receive nominations. Despite this, Sinners's creative team has chosen to submit just two songs. This decision is a gamble, as seen in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which submitted three songs (What Was I Made For?, I'm Just Ken, and Dance the Night), and all made the shortlist, but Dua Lipa's track didn't make it to the final five nominations.

Awards prediction Experts believe 1 or both will be included in shortlist As per Variety, many awards experts believe one or both of Sinners's submissions will be included in the Academy's shortlist of 15 original songs. This list is expected to be released in mid-December. From there, five songs will be nominated by the Academy's music branch. The film has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its ambition and storytelling.

Dual recognition Caton is also a strong contender in supporting actor category Caton, who plays a young preacher's son in Sinners, is a strong contender in the supporting actor category. If he gets nominated for both acting and original song, he'll join an elite group of just four people to achieve this feat. The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Jack O'Connell, Li Jun Li, and blues legend Buddy Guy.