Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao to grace Cannes 2026

As the iconic Cannes Film Festival gears up for its 2026 edition, Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Alia Bhatt ﻿, and Aditi Rao Hydari are confirmed to grace the event. They will be representing India as global ambassadors for beauty brand L'Oréal Paris. The festival will take place from May 12-23, with L'Oréal Paris celebrating its 29th year at this prestigious movie gala.

Bhatt's return 'It feels incredibly special to return to Cannes' Bhatt, who made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year as L'Oréal Paris's global ambassador, is excited to return. She said in a statement, "It feels incredibly special to return to Cannes for the second time. Last year was such an unforgettable experience." "There is a beautiful energy here, one of sisterhood and the celebration of female voices, and it is a privilege to be part of this journey."

Hydari's perspective 'Cannes is such an iconic global platform...' For Hydari, the Cannes Film Festival is more than just a fashion and film event. She said, "For me, true beauty lies in embracing who you are unapologetically and owning your individuality with confidence." "Cannes is such an iconic global platform, and being part of this journey with a brand that has consistently championed women's empowerment makes it incredibly meaningful." "I believe every woman deserves to feel seen, valued, worthy, and that message resonates deeply with me."

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