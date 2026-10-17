Ajay Devgn's team clarifies Juhu bungalow demolition reports
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's office has clarified that the Juhu property, parts of which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished over alleged unauthorized construction, is not his residence but a rented-out premise. The statement added, "We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines." "The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out."
Legal action
Work continued despite stop-work notice?
The BMC issued a stop-work notice on September 10, 2026, instructing the builders to immediately halt construction and submit relevant documents.
The alleged unauthorized work included internal alterations, partition walls, windows, and other modifications without necessary approvals.
Despite the notice under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, work reportedly continued at the property, leading to partial demolition by BMC.
Commercial use
Property proposed to be a commercial salon and spa
The property, located in the Kapol Co-operative Housing Society, is reportedly proposed for commercial use as a spa and salon.
Local corporator Sudha Singh earlier said that the K-West ward had not granted permission for commercial activity at this property.
The matter raised questions about whether the premises had requisite civic approvals for such an establishment.
Actor's life
Meanwhile, Devgn is seen in 'Drishyam 3'
On the work front, Devgn has been busy with Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third part of his hit thriller series.
The movie was released on October 2 and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran, and Kamlesh Sawant.
He was also recently spotted celebrating Durga Puja with his wife Kajol and children Yug Devgan and Nysa Devgan at the Mukerji family's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.