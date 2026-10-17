BMC demolishes parts of Ajay Devgn's bungalow over illegal construction
What's the story
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished parts of Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai. The action was taken after the civic body issued a stop-work notice for "alleged unauthorized construction" at the site. The 7,802-square-foot bungalow is located in Juhu's Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, reported NDTV.
Twitter Post
BMC released statement after the demolition
BMC says, "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken action against alleged unauthorized construction at actor Ajay Devgn’s bungalow in Juhu. The municipal corporation has demolished certain portions of the bungalow.— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026
It is alleged that internal modifications,… pic.twitter.com/eClPB8cdoe
Notice issued
Notice issued to Devgn on September 10
The BMC issued a formal notice on September 10 under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.
This was to direct an immediate halt to the work and demand valid documentation from Devgn.
However, despite this, construction activities reportedly continued at the site without any official permission.
Demolition details
BMC demolished interior work at site
The BMC demolished parts of the interior work at Devgn's bungalow that were carried out without the necessary authorization.
The civic body took this action after not receiving a response from the actor's side, which had sought four weeks.
The BMC's action against Devgn's bungalow is part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal construction across Mumbai.
Film success
On the work front for Devgn
Meanwhile, Devgn was last seen in Drishyam 3, which has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience.
The movie also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.
As per Sacnilk, the film has earned a whopping ₹402.77 crore at the domestic box office and ₹520.27 crore worldwide.
Devgn will also soon be seen in Golmaal 5.