'Bigg Boss' fame Ajaz Khan booked for communal post
What's the story
Ajaz Khan, remembered for his stint on Bigg Boss 7, has been booked by the Indore Police for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through a social media post. The case was registered after a complaint by local resident Irshad Hakim. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed to the press that Khan has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Here's what happened.
Social media uproar
Khan made some objectionable statements regarding gangster's death
The controversy erupted after Khan shared a video on Instagram about the death of notorious gangster Salman Lala. "It's being said that Salman Lala got drowned in the pond, but I believe he was a good swimmer. A gangster who swam in the sea cannot die by drowning in a pond. He was killed because he was a Muslim," he reportedly said. The objectionable statements can fuel hatred and tension between communities, noted the police.
Past issues
Khan was arrested in a drug-related case
This isn't the first time Khan has found himself in legal trouble. He was previously arrested in a drug-related case and spent 26 months in prison before being granted bail in June 2023. After his release, he spoke to Bombay Times about his harrowing experience in jail, calling it a "miracle" that he survived. In May, he was booked in a rape case, too. Meanwhile, amid the new controversy, Khan remains active on social media, posting lip sync videos.