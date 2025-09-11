'Bigg Boss' fame Ajaz Khan booked for communal post

Social media uproar

Khan made some objectionable statements regarding gangster's death

The controversy erupted after Khan shared a video on Instagram about the death of notorious gangster Salman Lala. "It's being said that Salman Lala got drowned in the pond, but I believe he was a good swimmer. A gangster who swam in the sea cannot die by drowning in a pond. He was killed because he was a Muslim," he reportedly said. The objectionable statements can fuel hatred and tension between communities, noted the police.