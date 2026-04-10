Ajaz Khan threatens Samay Raina for Amitabh Bachchan roast

The controversy started when Raina, during his recent Still Alive show, recalled his appearance on Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2025. He shared a joke he didn't say on the show, saying, "Sir, aapne itna polio ka ad kiya, phir bhi apne bete ko paon pe kyu nahi khada kar paye sir." He also admitted to lying to Bachchan about his grandmother being a fan of him.

Comedian's response

Meanwhile, here's more about Raina

Raina, known for his stand-up comedy and YouTube videos, has not yet responded to Khan's threat. He is popular for his observational and situational comedy, often drawing from his own experiences. The comedian has over two million subscribers on YouTube and is one of the most popular Indian stand-up comedians today.