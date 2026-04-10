Ajaz Khan threatens Samay Raina for Amitabh Bachchan roast
What's the story
Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Ajaz Khan has threatened comedian Samay Raina for making jokes about Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking to TellyChakkar, Khan slammed Raina for disrespecting the veteran actor and claimed that Bachchan's fans are now after him. "Samay Raina, tera samay kharab chalu ho gaya aaj se," he said. "Mujhe dikhna bhi mat tu."
Actor's statement
'Mujhe mat dikhna kahin par tu...'
Khan further warned Raina, saying, "Mujhe mat dikhna kahin par tu, jidhar dikha udhar tera kaan check karunga main. Yaad rakhna." He added, "Aab iss badtameez aadmi ko main kya bolu? Yeh apne maa baap se bhi aise hi baat karta hoga shayad."
Comedian's remark
What did Raina say about Bachchan?
The controversy started when Raina, during his recent Still Alive show, recalled his appearance on Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2025. He shared a joke he didn't say on the show, saying, "Sir, aapne itna polio ka ad kiya, phir bhi apne bete ko paon pe kyu nahi khada kar paye sir." He also admitted to lying to Bachchan about his grandmother being a fan of him.
Comedian's response
Meanwhile, here's more about Raina
Raina, known for his stand-up comedy and YouTube videos, has not yet responded to Khan's threat. He is popular for his observational and situational comedy, often drawing from his own experiences. The comedian has over two million subscribers on YouTube and is one of the most popular Indian stand-up comedians today.