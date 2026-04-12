Ajith-Shalini's 'Amarkalam' to re-release on April 24
What's the story
The cult classic Amarkalam, directed by Saran and starring Ajith Kumar and his wife, actor Shalini, will be re-released in theaters on April 24. The film is especially significant as it was during its production that the couple first met and fell in love. Their wedding anniversary also falls on April 24, making this re-release even more special.
Distribution details
Distribution rights acquired by Sparrow Cinemas
The re-release of Amarkalam will be distributed across Tamil Nadu by Sparrow Cinemas's Karthick Venkatesan. The film, a massive box office hit during its original release in 1999, is expected to recreate the same electrifying atmosphere in theaters. Fans are gearing up for a full-fledged celebration of this cult love story that marked a defining moment in Kumar's journey. Amarkalam has been restored and upgraded to a stunning 4K digital format for the re-release.
Career milestone
'Amarkalam' was Kumar's career-defining film
Amarkalam, which was Kumar's 25th film, wasn't just a blockbuster but also a turning point in his career. Until then, known for his soft romantic roles, this film marked his powerful transformation into an action hero. It redefined his on-screen persona and increased his popularity among the masses. The movie is currently streaming on JioHotstar.