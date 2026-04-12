It will re-release on April 24

Ajith-Shalini's 'Amarkalam' to re-release on April 24

By Isha Sharma 02:26 pm Apr 12, 202602:26 pm

What's the story

The cult classic Amarkalam, directed by Saran and starring Ajith Kumar and his wife, actor Shalini, will be re-released in theaters on April 24. The film is especially significant as it was during its production that the couple first met and fell in love. Their wedding anniversary also falls on April 24, making this re-release even more special.