'Akhanda 2' gets new release date, sets 50-day countdown

More on 'Akhanda 2'

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2 brings Balakrishna back as an Aghora fighting evil with divine powers, joined by Samyuktha and Aadhi Pinisetty.

The first Akhanda (2021) was a box office hit, and this sequel marks Balakrishna's return to fantasy action after four years.

He was last seen in Daaku Maharaaj and is rumored to pop up in Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth, keeping his Tollywood star power going strong.