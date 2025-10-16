'Akhanda 2' gets new release date, sets 50-day countdown
Akhanda 2, the much-awaited sequel starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is officially hitting theaters worldwide on December 5, 2025.
The film was originally set for a September release during Dussehra but got pushed back due to post-production delays.
The makers have promised fans a "BLOCKBUSTER THAANDAVAM" experience and kicked off a 50-day countdown to the big day.
More on 'Akhanda 2'
Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2 brings Balakrishna back as an Aghora fighting evil with divine powers, joined by Samyuktha and Aadhi Pinisetty.
The first Akhanda (2021) was a box office hit, and this sequel marks Balakrishna's return to fantasy action after four years.
He was last seen in Daaku Maharaaj and is rumored to pop up in Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth, keeping his Tollywood star power going strong.