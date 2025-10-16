Enrique Iglesias is coming back to India after 13 years Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Enrique Iglesias is coming back to India for the first time since 2012, with two concerts at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds on October 29 and 30, 2025.

The second show was added because the first one sold out so fast. It's a big deal for fans who've been waiting over a decade to see him live.