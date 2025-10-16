Enrique Iglesias is coming back to India after 13 years
Enrique Iglesias is coming back to India for the first time since 2012, with two concerts at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds on October 29 and 30, 2025.
The second show was added because the first one sold out so fast. It's a big deal for fans who've been waiting over a decade to see him live.
What to expect from the show
Iglesias—famous for hits like Hero, Bailamos, and Tonight, plus a jaw-dropping 180 million records sold—is bringing his full band and high-energy stage production.
Expect big visuals and all the classics.
Tickets range from general entry to VVIP, so there's something for every budget.
Mumbai is becoming a hotspot for international music events
This is a rare chance to catch Iglesias in India, as he heads next to Abu Dhabi on his global tour.
It also shows how Mumbai is becoming a hotspot for major international music events—so if you love live music, this is one you won't want to miss.