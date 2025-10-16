Adil Hussain again voices regret for doing 'misogynistic' 'Kabir Singh' 

Actor Adil Hussain , who played a supporting role in the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh , has once again expressed regret over his decision. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani , was widely criticized for its misogynistic themes. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Hussain admitted he didn't read the script before signing on and later found it "misogynistic."

Role acceptance Why did Hussain take up the film? Hussain revealed he was busy traveling with Mukti Bhawan when he was offered Kabir Singh and didn't have time to read the full script or watch its original Telugu version, Arjun Reddy. He recalled asking his manager to quote five times his usual fee, thinking the makers would back out. However, they didn't, leading him to accept the role after reading a scene he initially thought was "brilliantly written."

Self-reflection This is how he felt after watching 'Kabir Singh' After watching the film, Hussain was shocked by its content. He admitted, "I found it misogynistic. When I saw the film, I thought, 'What have I done?'" However, he stressed that his regret was personal and not a reflection on Vanga's work. "It's my responsibility. I could have said no. Several women friends expressed disappointment." "It was important for me to say I regret doing that film," he added, referring to his previous comment on doing the film.