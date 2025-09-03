'Akhanda 2' release date moved

'Akhanda 2' release date rescheduled to avoid clash with 'OG'

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:13 pm Sep 03, 2025

The release of Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been postponed. While OTTplay initially reported a release date of December 5, 2025, inside sources have now told the portal about a Sankranti 2026 release. With the confirmation of OG's release date for September 25, 2025, and due to Balakrishna's political friendship with OG actor Pawan Kalyan, the makers have decided to delay Akhanda 2.