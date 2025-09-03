'Akhanda 2' release date rescheduled to avoid clash with 'OG'
What's the story
The release of Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been postponed. While OTTplay initially reported a release date of December 5, 2025, inside sources have now told the portal about a Sankranti 2026 release. With the confirmation of OG's release date for September 25, 2025, and due to Balakrishna's political friendship with OG actor Pawan Kalyan, the makers have decided to delay Akhanda 2.
New date
Source close to Balakrishna speaks on the development
A source close to Balakrishna told OTTplay that the film is now eyeing a January 13, 2026, release. The sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda has been directed by Boyapati Srinu. The postponement was reportedly also influenced by Balakrishna's friendship with Kalyan, which led him to avoid a direct box office clash with Kalyan's film.
Cast and crew
'Akhanda 2' is directed by Srinu
Akhanda 2, directed by Srinu, is the sequel to the blockbuster film Akhanda. The film also stars Ayyappa P. Sharma, Samyuktha Menon, Saswata Chatterjee, Shamna Kasim, Harshaali Malhotra, and more in pivotal roles. The shooting for the film has been completed, with Balakrishna also finishing his dubbing.