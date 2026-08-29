Akkineni marks 100th film on his birthday with 'King100' video
Entertainment
The makers announced Nagarjuna Akkineni's milestone 100th movie, King100, on his birthday, and dropped a first glimpse video to go with it.
Directed by R.A. Karthik and set to Devi Sri Prasad's music, the video shows Nagarjuna in full hero mode with some intense visuals.
The film is slated for a big-screen release on December 24.
Voiceover accompanies Akkineni rescuing a baby
One standout moment? Nagarjuna's voiceover: "When I had no money, they called me a loser. When I had money, they called me a King. But this identity is more powerful than money," as he rescues a baby from a fire.
The crew features cinematographer Raja Mahadhevan and editor Navin Nooli.
Earlier this year, Nagarjuna also produced Lenin (starring his son Akhil) and appeared in Coolie alongside Rajinikanth.