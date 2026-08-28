Saif 'is the hero' in 'Haiwaan,' says Akshay
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has had a busy year with successful films like Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle. He is now gearing up for his next project, Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, where he will be seen in a negative role. In an interview with HT City, Kumar spoke about his character transformation, working with Saif Ali Khan again after nearly 20 years, and why he loves playing villains.
Role transition
Villains more interesting than heroes: Kumar
Kumar found it a "huge relief" to play a villain.
He said, "To be honest, it was a huge relief, I find playing villains so fascinating, I always have. I feel they get to play way more interesting characters than Heroes do."
"Heroes most of the time have to be perfect...Me, I like to be challenged."
He added, "Shooting with Priyadarshan for the last 2 years has given me so much newfound love for my work."
On-screen dynamics
On-screen chemistry with Khan in 'Haiwaan'
Kumar also spoke about his on-screen chemistry with Khan, who he has worked with in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, and Keemat.
He said that while they have always been on the same side in their previous films, Haiwaan is a "role reversal."
"Saif is the hero, I'm the villain, so instead of trying to help each other get out of trouble, we're trying to create as much trouble for each other as possible!"
Director's versatility
Kumar on Priyadarshan's shift from comedy to psychological thriller
Kumar also spoke about his confidence in Priyadarshan, who's known for comedy films.
"I find Priyadarshan a filmmaking genius; he is a very rare director who can wear more than one hat, he has a talent in the dark side of the lens too, we are all witness to that in the original Bhool Bhulaiya."
"Rather than throwing fans off, it gives them a chance to enjoy us back to back in the same year without anything being repetitive."
Unconventional choices
Was 'Haiwaan' more accidental than intentional?
Kumar revealed that he doesn't consider who has rejected a role before him.
"For me, the more interesting question is whether the character takes me out of my comfort zone as an actor because that usually means there is something worth exploring," he said.
He also shared that his involvement in Haiwaan was more accidental than intentional, as they discussed it while shooting Bhooth Bangla together.
The film will be released on September 11.