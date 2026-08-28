Saif 'is the hero' in 'Haiwaan,' says Akshay

Kumar found it a "huge relief" to play a villain.

He said, "To be honest, it was a huge relief, I find playing villains so fascinating, I always have. I feel they get to play way more interesting characters than Heroes do."

"Heroes most of the time have to be perfect...Me, I like to be challenged."

He added, "Shooting with Priyadarshan for the last 2 years has given me so much newfound love for my work."