Akshay thanks Farida Jalal-Kiran Kumar for 'Welcome to the Jungle'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to veteran actors Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar for their contribution to his latest film, Welcome to the Jungle. The actor took to social media on Wednesday to share a candid picture with the two seniors from the set of the movie, along with an emotional note.
Social media post
'I bow down in gratitude to seniors...'
Kumar wrote, "If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one for me is worth millions." "Badibi sahi keh rahi hai... THANK YOU is very small in front of what I feel right now." "While I am indebted to every single soul connected to Welcome to the Jungle, I bow down in gratitude to seniors like Farida ji and Kiran Sir." "It must be their blessings which is seeing our film get such unimaginable love from all of...you."
Film success
About 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, has been a massive hit since its release on June 26. The film is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise and boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent Bollywood history. It features Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.