Akshay thanks Farida Jalal-Kiran Kumar for 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Social media post

'I bow down in gratitude to seniors...'

Kumar wrote, "If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one for me is worth millions." "Badibi sahi keh rahi hai... THANK YOU is very small in front of what I feel right now." "While I am indebted to every single soul connected to Welcome to the Jungle, I bow down in gratitude to seniors like Farida ji and Kiran Sir." "It must be their blessings which is seeing our film get such unimaginable love from all of...you."