Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan to collaborate again for new comedy

Actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are reportedly looking to work together again, even before their upcoming films, Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan, hit the screens. According to Variety India, the duo is already in talks for a new comedy project under Ramesh Taurani 's Tips Films. The project is expected to go on floors in February 2027 after Priyadarshan wraps up his current commitments.

Project specifics Rumored sequel to 'Bhoot Police' While the details of the new project are still under wraps, it is rumored that one of the ideas pitched by Taurani is a sequel to the 2021 horror-comedy Bhoot Police. However, no final decision has been made yet. The director is currently busy promoting Bhooth Bangla and also wrapping up Haiwaan, which stars Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Director's schedule Priyadarshan's upcoming projects After the release of Haiwaan, Priyadarshan is expected to direct a comedy film with Pankaj Tripathi and an ensemble cast. He will then move on to his milestone 100th film, which will feature his first leading man, Mohanlal, in the titular role. The project is said to be music-based and is expected to go on floors in the last quarter of this year. Only after this will he start work on his next project with Kumar.

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