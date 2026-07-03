Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' ends Week 1 at ₹137cr
What's the story
The Akshay Kumar-led comedy-drama Welcome to the Jungle has reportedly raked in a net collection of ₹92.9 crore at the Indian box office by the end of its first week. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this film witnessed a drop in collections during the last two days of its opening week due to mixed reviews from audiences. However, it still managed to surpass expectations with strong earnings across the first five days. Its worldwide gross haul stands at ₹137.07cr.
Box office battle
'Welcome to the Jungle' faces tough competition
Despite its impressive performance in the first five days, Welcome to the Jungle faced stiff competition from Cocktail 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga. On Thursday (Day 7), it reportedly earned ₹5.25 crore net across 9,917 shows, which was a 14.6% drop from Wednesday's net collection of ₹6.15cr. The movie's fate will now depend on how well it performs against Dhamaal 4 in the third week of release.
Collection details
Breakdown of daily net collections in India
The film's earnings fluctuated throughout its first week, starting with a net collection of ₹3.75 crore from Thursday previews. It then reportedly earned ₹15.25 crore on Friday, ₹20.5 crore on Saturday, and peaked at ₹24.25 crore on Sunday, the highest single-day collection so far. However, collections dipped to ₹8.25 crore on Monday and then rose to ₹9 crore on Tuesday before hitting a low of around ₹6-7 crore by Wednesday and around ₹5 crore by Thursday, respectively.
Upcoming challenges
'Alpha' might pose a challenge
The second week of Welcome to the Jungle will be challenging as it goes up against YRF's big-budget release Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari. This film is expected to dominate screens and multiplexes. The comedy-drama may see a steep drop in collections on its second Friday, settling into the ₹2-3 crore net range, but could stabilize at ₹1-2 crore net per day during weekdays in Week 2 with new releases coming into play.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome to the Jungle is a massive slapstick comedy with an ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani. The film's plot revolves around a quirky billionaire who creates a fake multi-crore film in a remote jungle as part of his cover-up scheme. The chaos escalates when the dysfunctional crew is mistaken for an actual military unit during an actual terrorist threat.