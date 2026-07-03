'Welcome to the Jungle' box office collection

Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' ends Week 1 at ₹137cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:06 am Jul 03, 202610:06 am

What's the story

The Akshay Kumar-led comedy-drama Welcome to the Jungle has reportedly raked in a net collection of ₹92.9 crore at the Indian box office by the end of its first week. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this film witnessed a drop in collections during the last two days of its opening week due to mixed reviews from audiences. However, it still managed to surpass expectations with strong earnings across the first five days. Its worldwide gross haul stands at ₹137.07cr.