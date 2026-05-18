'Welcome 3' title track: Shaan's vocals will make you nostalgic
What's the story
The title track of Welcome to the Jungle, the upcoming Bollywood comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, has been released by Junglee Music. The song features a star-studded cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta. The song is a celebration of chaos and brings back iconic dialogues from the 2007 comedy classic, Welcome.
Song details
The song is a recreation of original 'Welcome' title track
The title track is a recreation of the original song from Welcome, created by Sajid-Wajid. The music has been recreated by Vikram Montrose and sung by Shaan, Priya Patidar, and Montrose. Lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Meggha Bali. Director Ahmed Khan said, "We wanted every song in Welcome To The Jungle to feel cinematic, entertaining, and mounted on a massive scale."
Soundtrack significance
The full album consists of 6 tracks
The full musical album of Welcome to the Jungle consists of six tracks. Mandar Thakur, CEO of Junglee Music/Times Music, said the film's soundtrack lives up to the legacy of the Welcome franchise. Montrose added that this soundtrack "celebrates everything audiences love about big Bollywood entertainers." The film will release on June 26. It also stars Kiku Sharda, Farida Jalal, Shreyas Talpade, and Krushna Abhishek.