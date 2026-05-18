'Welcome 3' title track: Shaan's vocals will make you nostalgic

Song details

The song is a recreation of original 'Welcome' title track

The title track is a recreation of the original song from Welcome, created by Sajid-Wajid. The music has been recreated by Vikram Montrose and sung by Shaan, Priya Patidar, and Montrose. Lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Meggha Bali. Director Ahmed Khan said, "We wanted every song in Welcome To The Jungle to feel cinematic, entertaining, and mounted on a massive scale."