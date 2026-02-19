Akshay addresses racism against Northeast Indians on 'Wheel of Fortune'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently used his show, Wheel of Fortune India, to address the discrimination faced by people from India's Northeast. The moment was sparked when a contestant shared her experience of racial abuse on the show. Instead of brushing it off as an "uncomfortable moment," Kumar took a stand and invited his makeup artist, Kin from Manipur, onto the stage to share his experiences, Variety India reported.
Actor's response
'They are as much Indians as I am, you are'
Kin shared his experiences of being mocked and called slurs like "Chinese," "Chinky," and "Momo." In response, Kumar said, "After listening to you, I am convinced that these things happen." "I want to tell all the people of India... there is discrimination with the people of the North-East." "They are all Indians. They are as much Indians as I am, you are, and the people sitting here."
Actor's statement
'They have given their blood'
Kumar further highlighted the contributions of Northeast Indians to the nation, saying, "There is so much contribution for this country." "The Naga Regiment... Kargil war, Bangladesh war. They have given their blood. They are Indians." Meanwhile, Kumar's quiz reality show, Wheel of Fortune India, has been receiving positive responses from the audience. Initially conceived as a limited series of around 40 episodes, the show has now been extended by an additional 25 episodes owing to its popularity.