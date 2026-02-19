Akshay addresses racism against Northeast Indians on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Actor's response

'They are as much Indians as I am, you are'

Kin shared his experiences of being mocked and called slurs like "Chinese," "Chinky," and "Momo." In response, Kumar said, "After listening to you, I am convinced that these things happen." "I want to tell all the people of India... there is discrimination with the people of the North-East." "They are all Indians. They are as much Indians as I am, you are, and the people sitting here."