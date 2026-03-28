Akshay Kumar criticizes rising VFX, AI in action films

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed his dissatisfaction with the increasing use of VFX and AI in action films. The actor, who started his career as an action star in Hindi cinema, believes that the shift toward technology has made these films less enjoyable as they feel "fake." He told PTI, "There is a huge difference in the way action films are being made today."

Real action 'Earlier the action would be real...' Kumar, who is trained in martial arts like Karate, Muay Thai, Taekwondo, and Kudo, said he prefers real action over VFX. He said, "Earlier the action would be real; now everything is done in VFX. It's not fun as it feels fake." "If I'm jumping then I'm jumping for real and not using VFX for it, or if I'm kicking, then I'm kicking for real, not like 15 people are helping me kick people."

AI concerns Kumar opposes AI in action scenes Kumar is also not a fan of the film industry's increasing dependence on AI. "I'm saying this in the era of AI, and people may think what they wish to, but I want to do an action film that is a real action film." "The audience can feel how much effort is being put in, unlike the efforts taken with the help of AI or a computer."

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Painting analogy Kumar compares real and printed paintings Kumar gave an analogy of a painting and its print version to explain his stance. He said, "There's a difference between real, hand-made and printed (digital) painting. The printed painting may look perfect, and the real painting may have some flaws." "Now, it depends on you, what you want to see. I want to make a real painting."

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