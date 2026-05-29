Akshay Kumar, Vipul Amrutlal Shah reunite for alien thriller 'Samuk'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and producer-director Vipul Amrutlal Shah are reuniting after 14 years for a new project titled Samuk. The film is being touted as India's first large-scale alien survival action thriller, reported Variety India. The duo has previously worked on films like Aankhen (2002), Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), Namastey London (2007), and Singh Is Kinng (2008).

Film details Inspired by 'Alien' and 'Predator' franchises The film will be a blend of military realism, creature horror, and old-school suspense aesthetics. The project is inspired by Hollywood franchises like Alien and Predator. Kanishk Varma, known for Sanak and Inside Edge, will direct the film. Production is expected to begin later this year, with the makers eyeing a theatrical release in 2027.

Actor's perspective 'We have to make it at an international level' Kumar shared his excitement about the project, saying, "We are entering a completely new genre that nobody has attempted before. It's an alien thriller we are launching with Samuk." He added, "My thing with Vipul was very clear...If we are entering this genre, then we have to make it at an international level." "That's why we have brought in an international crew for the film." The team has hired Hollywood creature effects veteran Alec Gillis and action specialist Luke Tumber.

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