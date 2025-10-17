Akshay Kumar's deepfake videos 'deeply concerning,' says Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court just told social media and e-commerce platforms to take down AI-made deepfake videos and morphed images of Akshay Kumar, calling them "deeply concerning" and a real threat to public order.
Justice Arif S Doctor pointed out, "The morphing is so sophisticated and deceptive that it is virtually impossible to discern that these are not genuine images or videos of the plaintiff."
Kumar's face, voice misused in deepfake videos
Akshay Kumar found his face and voice being misused all over the internet—think deepfake videos, fake endorsements, counterfeit merch, and voice clones popping up on YouTube, Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, and shopping sites.
Some of these fakes even showed him as UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or making inflammatory comments about Rishi Valmiki. This led to public protests and forced Kumar to clear the air himself.
Platforms must reveal who uploaded fakes: Court
The court wants these fake posts gone right away—no waiting around. Platforms have also been told to reveal who uploaded them.
Akshay now joins other Bollywood stars fighting back legally against AI impersonation as digital abuse keeps rising in India.