Akshay Kumar's deepfake videos 'deeply concerning,' says Bombay HC Entertainment Oct 17, 2025

The Bombay High Court just told social media and e-commerce platforms to take down AI-made deepfake videos and morphed images of Akshay Kumar, calling them "deeply concerning" and a real threat to public order.

Justice Arif S Doctor pointed out, "The morphing is so sophisticated and deceptive that it is virtually impossible to discern that these are not genuine images or videos of the plaintiff."