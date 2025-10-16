Next Article
'M3gan 2.0' OTT release date announced
Get ready for more AI chills—M3gan 2.0, the sequel to the hit horror-thriller, is streaming on JioHotstar from October 27.
This time, Gemma brings M3gan back two years after the first movie's events, but now they're up against a powerful military AI called Amelia.
You can catch it in both Hindi and English.
Cast and crew of the film
Jenna Davis returns as the voice of M3gan, with Amie Donald and Allison Williams also starring.
The film hit theaters in June and got a pretty solid response—IMDb rates it 6.1/10.
With Chris Bacon's music and Toby Oliver's visuals, expect a tense ride full of AI drama and high-tech scares.