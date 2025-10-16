'M3gan 2.0' OTT release date announced Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Get ready for more AI chills—M3gan 2.0, the sequel to the hit horror-thriller, is streaming on JioHotstar from October 27.

This time, Gemma brings M3gan back two years after the first movie's events, but now they're up against a powerful military AI called Amelia.

You can catch it in both Hindi and English.