Tyra Banks thanks Victoria's Secret for career success

Banks first walked for Victoria's Secret in the 1990s and retired in 2005. On October 15, 2024, she closed the brand's first fashion show since 2018, rocking a black and silver look alongside both new and familiar faces. The show spotlighted increased diversity. These days, Tyra runs SMiZE and Dream, her Australian ice cream shop—she even launched a special Hot Mama flavor.

'It was an out-of-body experience'

Talking about her comeback in Harper's Bazaar, Tyra called it "a little bit of an out-of-body experience." She said she felt like she was representing more than just herself and noticed how much her body had changed over the years.

Her return highlights not just her own journey but also how much the fashion world has evolved since she broke barriers as a Black supermodel.

As for next year's show? She's currently busy with her ice cream business in Australia and hasn't decided yet.