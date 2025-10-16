'Squid Game: The Challenge' S02 trailer teases cutthroat competition, new games Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, landing November 4, 2025.

This time, 456 contestants are in the running for a massive $4.56 million prize across nine episodes.

The trailer leans into the game's ruthless vibe, asking, "Why make friends when you could make millions?" and one contestant admits, "One guy in particular thinks lying about having a baby on the way gives him an advantage."