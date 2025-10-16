'Squid Game: The Challenge' S02 trailer teases cutthroat competition, new games
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, landing November 4, 2025.
This time, 456 contestants are in the running for a massive $4.56 million prize across nine episodes.
The trailer leans into the game's ruthless vibe, asking, "Why make friends when you could make millions?" and one contestant admits, "One guy in particular thinks lying about having a baby on the way gives him an advantage."
Reality game show returns with more twists and turns
Season 2 brings fresh games and unpredictable eliminations.
Episodes roll out in batches—four on November 4, four more on November 11, and the big finale on November 18.
Expect plenty of reality TV faces like Jason and Brett Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause joining the mix.
No deadly consequences here—just high-stakes competition (and yes, casting for Season 3 is already underway in the US and UK).