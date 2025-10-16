Kristen Bell's 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2: Release date, cast Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are back for Season 2 of Nobody Wants This, landing on Netflix October 23, 2025.

This time, Joanne and Noah face new family drama, work headaches, and an unresolved relationship twist from last season.

The September trailer hints at even more laughs and higher stakes for the offbeat couple.