Kristen Bell's 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2: Release date, cast
Entertainment
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are back for Season 2 of Nobody Wants This, landing on Netflix October 23, 2025.
This time, Joanne and Noah face new family drama, work headaches, and an unresolved relationship twist from last season.
The September trailer hints at even more laughs and higher stakes for the offbeat couple.
New season brings back familiar faces, introduces new ones
Season 2 streams on Netflix.
The show finished filming in May, bringing back familiar faces and some new ones, all while keeping that signature mix of humor and heart that fans loved in Season 1.