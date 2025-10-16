'Stranger Things' S05 teaser promises 3-part finale: Watch Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

The final season of Stranger Things is coming to Netflix in three waves: Volume 1 lands November 26, 2025, Volume 2 on December 25, 2025, and the big finale arrives December 31, 2025.

Set in autumn 1987, the Hawkins crew faces off with Vecna while dealing with government meddling and the anniversary of Will Byers's disappearance.