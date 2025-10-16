'Stranger Things' S05 teaser promises 3-part finale: Watch
The final season of Stranger Things is coming to Netflix in three waves: Volume 1 lands November 26, 2025, Volume 2 on December 25, 2025, and the big finale arrives December 31, 2025.
Set in autumn 1987, the Hawkins crew faces off with Vecna while dealing with government meddling and the anniversary of Will Byers's disappearance.
Cast and crew of the show
Fan favorites like Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, and David Harbour return, joined by Amybeth McNulty and Linda Hamilton.
The Duffer brothers are back at the helm, along with producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.
Major spoiler alert! Barb's fate will be revealed
In a twist that'll hit longtime fans, Barb's body will finally be found "half buried" in the Upside Down, wrapped in those creepy black vines—bringing her fate back into the spotlight as Hawkins's secrets unravel.
When and where to watch?
Season 5 streams only on Netflix, just like every season since the show first blew up back in 2016.