Nolan calls Dwayne Johnson's 'The Smashing Machine' performance 'incredible'

Film hasn't made back its budget yet

Released on October 3, the film dives into the chaotic life of Mark Kerr—a UFC champ fighting addiction and personal struggles.

Even though it hasn't made back its $50 million budget yet (earning about $10 million in the US), Nolan's praise could get more people to check it out.

Fun fact: Emily Blunt plays Kerr's wife, and both she and Safdie worked with Nolan on Oppenheimer.