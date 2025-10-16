Nolan calls Dwayne Johnson's 'The Smashing Machine' performance 'incredible'
Christopher Nolan just gave a big shoutout to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for his role as MMA legend Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine.
On The Director's Cut podcast, Nolan said Johnson's performance was "incredible" and added, "I think it's an incredible performance. I don't think you'll see a better performance this year or most other years."
He also called director Benny Safdie's work "remarkable and radical."
Film hasn't made back its budget yet
Released on October 3, the film dives into the chaotic life of Mark Kerr—a UFC champ fighting addiction and personal struggles.
Even though it hasn't made back its $50 million budget yet (earning about $10 million in the US), Nolan's praise could get more people to check it out.
Fun fact: Emily Blunt plays Kerr's wife, and both she and Safdie worked with Nolan on Oppenheimer.