Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival postponed to 2026
Entertainment
The 10th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), set for December 4-7, 2025, has been pushed to 2026 after the passing of Assam's beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg last month.
Organizers said the move is out of respect as the region grieves, and all filmmakers who submitted entries will get full refunds.
Why was the festival rescheduled?
Garg was a legendary Assamese musician and filmmaker whose sudden death on September 19, 2025, left Assam in deep mourning and led to the postponement of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival.
Known for his distinctive voice and creative energy, he inspired generations and became a symbol of unity and pride in Northeast India.
His influence on the region's culture is truly unforgettable.