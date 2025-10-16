'Stranger Things' S05 release date, plot, cast, trailer
Stranger Things is wrapping up with its fifth and final season, split into three parts on Netflix: Volume 1 lands November 26, Volume 2 follows December 25, and the big finale streams December 31.
Plot and cast of the final season
Set in fall 1987, Hawkins is reeling from the Rift's aftermath, with the military arriving in Hawkins and hunting Eleven.
The gang is back, searching for the missing Vecna and determined to stop him for good.
Expect familiar faces—Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour are all returning.
Meanwhile, here's what's next for 'Stranger Things'
Stranger Things fans won't have to say goodbye for long.
Netflix has a live-action spin-off and an animated series called Stranger Things: Tales From '85 in the works.
The Duffer Brothers will still be involved, but they'll be stepping back a bit for these new stories.