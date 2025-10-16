Bobby Deol on career struggles: 'I was completely ignored'

Bobby reached out to producers, asked Salman Khan for help

Instead of giving up, Bobby started reaching out directly to producers and asked Salman Khan for help, which led to his big break in Race 3.

Roles in Aashram and Animal followed, marking his return.

He says he holds no grudges against people who ignored him—some have even come back with offers now.

Through it all, Bobby credits his wife Tanya for standing by him during his lowest moments.