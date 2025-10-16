Next Article
Bobby Deol on career struggles: 'I was completely ignored'
Entertainment
Bobby Deol recently shared how he hit a rough patch in his career—losing fame, invites, and even turning to alcohol when acquaintances and people in the industry pulled away.
In a candid chat, he talked about feeling left out but also about actively reaching out to producers and directors for work.
Bobby reached out to producers, asked Salman Khan for help
Instead of giving up, Bobby started reaching out directly to producers and asked Salman Khan for help, which led to his big break in Race 3.
Roles in Aashram and Animal followed, marking his return.
He says he holds no grudges against people who ignored him—some have even come back with offers now.
Through it all, Bobby credits his wife Tanya for standing by him during his lowest moments.