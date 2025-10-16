Next Article
'KBC 17': Rudra teaches Bachchan viral dance, discusses anti-spam app
Entertainment
On the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, sixth-standard student Rudra Chitte from Gujarat stole the show—not just with his quiz skills, but by teaching Amitabh Bachchan the viral "aura farming" dance.
He also chatted about building an anti-spam app to boost India's tech game.
Rudra's lifeline-using journey and his 'Jagga Jasoos's moment
Rudra played it cool, using his lifelines wisely to answer tough questions about Indian Olympians and Spanish conquistadors.
He decided to walk away with ₹25 lakh instead of risking it all, earning a thumbs-up from Bachchan and viewers.
His playful confession about reading his parents' texts even got him the nickname "Jagga Jasoos," and Bachchan encouraged him to finish that app soon!