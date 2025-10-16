'KBC 17': Rudra teaches Bachchan viral dance, discusses anti-spam app

Rudra's lifeline-using journey and his 'Jagga Jasoos's moment

Rudra played it cool, using his lifelines wisely to answer tough questions about Indian Olympians and Spanish conquistadors.

He decided to walk away with ₹25 lakh instead of risking it all, earning a thumbs-up from Bachchan and viewers.

His playful confession about reading his parents' texts even got him the nickname "Jagga Jasoos," and Bachchan encouraged him to finish that app soon!