'Delhi Crime 3': Shefali must defeat criminal mastermind Huma Qureshi
What's the story
Netflix announced the release date for the third season of its acclaimed series Delhi Crime on Thursday, along with a trailer. The show will premiere on November 13, 2025. This season promises to be its most intense and emotionally charged yet, as it delves into a nationwide investigation led by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) after an abandoned baby is found. The case uncovers the dark world of human trafficking.
Character dynamics
New character Meena joins the fray
The third season also introduces a new character, Meena (Huma Qureshi), who is a ruthless king(queen)pin in the human trafficking business. The story explores the collision of these two women's worlds, highlighting themes of power, morality, and survival. Shah said about reprising her role, "Returning as Madam Sir always feels deeply personal. Her significance...has only grown stronger in my eyes."
Role preparation
Qureshi's take on her role
Qureshi also spoke about her role in the series. She said, "Playing a negative role, especially of a character like Meena, was a powerful yet unsettling experience." "She is shaped by trauma yet wields immense control; she is a woman who is both victim and perpetrator." The season will also see Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora reprising their roles from previous seasons.
Season updates
Other cast members and crew details
Delhi Crime Season 3 will also feature newcomers Sayani Gupta, Mita Vasisht, Kelly Dorji, and Anshumaan Pushkar. The season is directed by Tanuj Chopra and written by Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari, and Shubhra Swarup. Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment with Shah and Chopra as executive producers, the new season promises to deliver a gripping narrative that transcends the crime itself.