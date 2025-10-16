'Delhi Crime 3': Shefali must defeat criminal mastermind Huma Qureshi

Netflix announced the release date for the third season of its acclaimed series Delhi Crime on Thursday, along with a trailer. The show will premiere on November 13, 2025. This season promises to be its most intense and emotionally charged yet, as it delves into a nationwide investigation led by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi ( Shefali Shah ) after an abandoned baby is found. The case uncovers the dark world of human trafficking.

Character dynamics New character Meena joins the fray The third season also introduces a new character, Meena (Huma Qureshi), who is a ruthless king(queen)pin in the human trafficking business. The story explores the collision of these two women's worlds, highlighting themes of power, morality, and survival. Shah said about reprising her role, "Returning as Madam Sir always feels deeply personal. Her significance...has only grown stronger in my eyes."

Role preparation Qureshi's take on her role Qureshi also spoke about her role in the series. She said, "Playing a negative role, especially of a character like Meena, was a powerful yet unsettling experience." "She is shaped by trauma yet wields immense control; she is a woman who is both victim and perpetrator." The season will also see Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Anuraag Arora reprising their roles from previous seasons.