'Rise and Fall' finale: Pawan Singh to perform with finalists
Entertainment
The grand finale of "Rise and Fall" drops October 17, 2025, on MX Player and Amazon Prime Video.
Hosted by Ashneer Grover, this season's last episode promises plenty of strategy and surprises.
Plus, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh will hit the stage with finalists Dhanashree Verma and Akriti Negi for a special performance.
Six contestants remain in the race
Six contestants—Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Arbaaz Patel, Nayandeep Rakshit, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi—are left in the race for a cash prize close to ₹30 lakh.
With its wild power shifts, alliances, and betrayals, the show's kept fans guessing all season.
Now it's down to one last battle to see who takes the win.