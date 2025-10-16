'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel coming: What to expect?

Babbit, known for But I'm a Cheerleader and Only Murders in the Building, will bring a new creative touch to the sequel. The studio is excited about Babbit's ability to mix sharp comedy with genuine emotion. Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, said they were thrilled to have Babbit on board as she is "the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film."

Sequel insights

Plot details and cast lineup

The first film was based on Casey McQuiston's 2019 debut novel of the same name. The sequel's plot is still under wraps, but the title suggests a possible wedding for Alex and Henry. There's no literary source to rely on as the book doesn't have a follow-up. While Perez and Galitzine have been confirmed to return, other actors from the first film are yet to be announced. The studio is looking forward to another successful chapter.