Vijay Deverakonda in talks to collaborate with Vikram K Kumar

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:32 pm Oct 16, 202505:32 pm

What's the story

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly in talks to collaborate with filmmaker Vikram K Kumar for an upcoming project, per a report by Great Andhra. The report states that Kumar has narrated a story to Deverakonda, who has given his nod to the project. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The news comes after the actor recently announced his new movie, Rowdy Janardhan, with Keerthy Suresh.