Vijay Deverakonda in talks to collaborate with Vikram K Kumar
What's the story
Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly in talks to collaborate with filmmaker Vikram K Kumar for an upcoming project, per a report by Great Andhra. The report states that Kumar has narrated a story to Deverakonda, who has given his nod to the project. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The news comes after the actor recently announced his new movie, Rowdy Janardhan, with Keerthy Suresh.
New venture
'Rowdy Janardhan' is set to be an action-packed drama
Meanwhile, glimpses of Rowdy Janardhan were shared with the fans with a pooja ceremony on social media. The post read, "A Wild Beginning... LOVE - RAGE - BLOOD." Although the working title of the movie is SVC59, producer Dil Raju has confirmed that it will be officially titled Rowdy Janardhan.
Film details
Engagement rumors with Rashmika Mandanna
Rowdy Janardhan will be helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola and is expected to be an action-packed drama with a heavy emotional core, a genre that Deverakonda has been successful in. The film's announcement comes amid reports of Deverakonda's engagement to his longtime partner, Rashmika Mandanna. While both have remained tight-lipped about the news, sources close to them have confirmed it.