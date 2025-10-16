Taylor Swift becomes world's richest female musician after 'Showgirl's success

Taylor Swift , who became a billionaire in 2023, has now almost doubled her net worth to an estimated $2.1 billion (approximately ₹18,450cr), as per Bloomberg. This makes her the richest female musician globally by a significant margin, ahead of Rihanna . The increase in her wealth can be attributed to several factors, including record-breaking album sales and an immensely successful concert tour.

Album success 'The Life of a Showgirl' boosts her wealth Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, has sold 4.002 million equivalent album units in its first week in the US, per Billboard. The total, which includes both pure sales and streaming, marks the biggest debut week in modern music history. The album's success has contributed significantly to her increased net worth. Showgirl set a new US vinyl record, selling 1.2 million copies on day one, breaking Swift's own record of 8,59,000 for The Tortured Poets Department.

Tour earnings 'Eras Tour' adds billions to her net worth Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which spanned 149 shows across five continents and attracted over 10 million fans, has also contributed. The tour is said to be the highest-grossing in music history, raking in over $2 billion from ticket sales alone. Merchandise, endorsements, and her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which earned $267.1 million in theaters and a $75 million Disney+ deal, have significantly boosted her net worth.