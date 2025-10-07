Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' sets 2nd-largest sales week in history

Taylor Swift 's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl , has reportedly sold an astonishing 2.7 million copies on its first day in the US. This achievement marks her biggest single-day sales week ever and the second-highest sales week for any album since Luminate began tracking in 1991. The only larger sales week was Adele 's 25, which sold 3.378 million copies in its first week back in 2015.

Vinyl success 'Showgirl' also breaks vinyl album sales record The Life of a Showgirl has also broken the record for the most vinyl album sales in a single week, selling 1.2 million copies. The previous record was held by Swift's own 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, which sold 859,000 vinyl copies in its first week in 2024.

Box office success Swift's concert film also tops box office In addition to her record-breaking album sales, Swift's concert film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, also topped the box office. The film earned $33 million in North America during its opening weekend, according to Sunday estimates from Comscore. It added another $13 million internationally through AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., playing at all 540 AMC theaters in the US for over three days.