Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' sets 2nd-largest sales week in history
What's the story
Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, has reportedly sold an astonishing 2.7 million copies on its first day in the US. This achievement marks her biggest single-day sales week ever and the second-highest sales week for any album since Luminate began tracking in 1991. The only larger sales week was Adele's 25, which sold 3.378 million copies in its first week back in 2015.
Vinyl success
'Showgirl' also breaks vinyl album sales record
The Life of a Showgirl has also broken the record for the most vinyl album sales in a single week, selling 1.2 million copies. The previous record was held by Swift's own 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, which sold 859,000 vinyl copies in its first week in 2024.
Box office success
Swift's concert film also tops box office
In addition to her record-breaking album sales, Swift's concert film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, also topped the box office. The film earned $33 million in North America during its opening weekend, according to Sunday estimates from Comscore. It added another $13 million internationally through AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., playing at all 540 AMC theaters in the US for over three days.
Historic achievement
Swift surpasses 100 million album sales milestone
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced last week that Swift has become the first and only female artist to exceed 100 million album sales. To date, she has sold 105 million albums, placing her sixth among the highest-selling artists, following music legends like The Beatles, Garth Brooks, Elvis Presley, Eagles, and Led Zeppelin.