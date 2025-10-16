Why has an FIR been filed against 'BB 19's Tanya?
What's the story
Tanya Mittal, a prominent contestant on Bigg Boss 19, is facing legal trouble after influencer Faizan Ansari filed an FIR against her in Gwalior. The complaint alleges that Mittal has made exaggerated and false claims about her luxurious lifestyle, which have allegedly harmed the city's reputation. Ansari also submitted a written complaint to the Divisional Commissioner's office, calling for swift action to protect Gwalior's image.
Complaint specifics
Ansari's complaint states that Mittal's portrayal of herself as a "rich girl" is misleading and conveys a negative message to society. Mittal has been making headlines for her extravagant claims, including owning a house more beautiful than a five-star hotel and having over 150 bodyguards. She has also claimed that she travels to Delhi to eat dal, goes to Agra to drink coffee, and flies all the way to Dubai to eat baklava.
Online backlash
Legal action amid social media storm
Mittal's extravagant claims on Bigg Boss 19 have been met with widespread ridicule on social media. While some dismiss her claims as delusional, others are now taking legal action against the spiritual influencer. Meanwhile, this week Mittal is safe from eviction from the Bigg Boss house, after Mridul Tiwari, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, and Neelam Giri were nominated.