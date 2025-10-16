Next Article
'Delhi Crime' S3 teaser out: Shefali Shah returns as Vartika
Netflix just dropped the teaser for Delhi Crime Season 3, bringing back Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.
This season premieres November 13, and adds Huma Qureshi in a crucial role.
The teaser hints at a gripping, intense storyline with the message: "Beyond reason, beyond borders."
'Delhi Crime' made history at Emmys
Streaming only on Netflix from November 13, the new season promises even bolder storytelling—something fans have loved since the show made history as the only Indian OTT show which bagged an International Emmy Award.
Expect higher stakes and the kind of drama that's made Delhi Crime a global favorite.