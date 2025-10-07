'Bigg Boss 19': Tanya's age controversy sparks debate on Reddit

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss , hosted by Salman Khan , has sparked a controversy over the age of contestant Tanya Mittal. A promotional graphic for Bigg Boss 19 states that she was born in 2000, making her just 25 years old. However, during a casual conversation in the house, Mittal herself revealed that she is actually 30 years old. This discrepancy has led to widespread speculation among fans .

Investigation 'She claimed she didn't step out after 6:00pm...' Reddit users have been quick to jump on this, with one user stating, "Her whole personality is about lying, which is handmade by Tanya." Another user claimed, "Someone ik and she were batchmates, she's in her late 30s, not 30! Her younger brother is in his mid-30s now." A third netizen quipped, "That's Tanya. This is 100% bull, just like everything that comes out of her mouth. She probably gave them the wrong age."

Production team Some fans also blame production team While many fans are blaming Mittal for the age controversy, others are pointing fingers at the Bigg Boss production team. One user pointed out, "Also BB team has many people's ages wrong. Awez himself in BB said he's 37 but the BB page has his age as 32." Another bashed the show, saying, "Bigg Boss is stupid to write 2000 here."

Lifestyle controversy Malti Chahar confronts Mittal over lifestyle claims The age discrepancy isn't the only thing causing a stir on Bigg Boss 19. Wildcard contestant Malti Chahar recently confronted Mittal over her lifestyle claims. Chahar pointed out that while Mittal preaches about wearing sarees, images of her in skirts and dresses are circulating on social media. This confrontation left Mittal upset.