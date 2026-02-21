Akshay Oberoi, Heli Daruwala to star in 'Love Lottery'
Akshay Oberoi and Heli Daruwala are teaming up for the working title 'Love Lottery,' a film that promises a blend of courtroom suspense and romance, set in Dehradun.
Directed by Arvind Pandey, filming kicks off February 27, 2026, in Uttarakhand.
Arvind Pandey previously directed 'Ishq Pashmina.'
Cast and storyline
If you enjoy stories with twists and complex characters, this one's worth keeping an eye on.
The cast is packed with familiar faces like Kabir Duhan Singh and Manu Rishi Chadha.
Plus, the film dives into moral gray areas—so expect more than just your typical love story.