Akshay Oberoi to headline suspense thriller 'Love Lottery'
What's the story
Akshay Oberoi, who will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King and Yash's Toxic, is set to begin shooting for his next film. The project, tentatively titled Love Lottery, is a suspense thriller with elements of courtroom drama and romance, directed by Arvind Pandey. The shoot will take place in Dehradun from February 27, reported Hindustan Times.
Filming details
Film to be shot in Uttarakhand
Pandey, who previously directed Ishq Pashmina (2022), revealed that the film will be shot in Uttarakhand. He told the outlet, "The film will be shot in Uttarakhand in a start-to-end schedule. The film's working title is Love Lottery, but we are yet to lock it and will be announcing it soon." "We have chosen the cast very meticulously, and all are very powerful actors," he added.
Production team
Meet the cast and crew of the film
The film stars Heli Daruwala, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vikram Sharma, Agni Agyari, Manu Rishi Chadha, Kuldeep Bhargava Tushar, Santosh Shukla and Indra Krishnan. The story has been written by Ankur Khatri, while Pandey is also co-composing the music with Varun Mishra. Pandey added that the characters in the film have various shades of gray since it's a suspense thriller.
Future plans
Update on Pandey's 'Antim Fhansi'
Pandey also confirmed that his upcoming film Antim Fhansi with Sanjay Mishra is still in the pipeline. "We will shoot the film in Lucknow this year-end," he said. He also revealed that his current project has a strong connection to Lucknow. He revealed, "Myself, actors Santosh and Vikram, writer Ankur, composer Varun and Kuldeep, who is producing the project under Cinema Ganj Films and also acting, are all from Lucknow."