Akshay Oberoi to headline suspense thriller 'Love Lottery'

Akshay Oberoi, who will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan 's King and Yash's Toxic, is set to begin shooting for his next film. The project, tentatively titled Love Lottery, is a suspense thriller with elements of courtroom drama and romance, directed by Arvind Pandey. The shoot will take place in Dehradun from February 27, reported Hindustan Times.

Filming details Film to be shot in Uttarakhand Pandey, who previously directed Ishq Pashmina (2022), revealed that the film will be shot in Uttarakhand. He told the outlet, "The film will be shot in Uttarakhand in a start-to-end schedule. The film's working title is Love Lottery, but we are yet to lock it and will be announcing it soon." "We have chosen the cast very meticulously, and all are very powerful actors," he added.

Production team Meet the cast and crew of the film The film stars Heli Daruwala, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vikram Sharma, Agni Agyari, Manu Rishi Chadha, Kuldeep Bhargava Tushar, Santosh Shukla and Indra Krishnan. The story has been written by Ankur Khatri, while Pandey is also co-composing the music with Varun Mishra. Pandey added that the characters in the film have various shades of gray since it's a suspense thriller.

