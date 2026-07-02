Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' reaches ₹130cr worldwide

Box office performance

How did the film fare since release?

The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, started its theatrical run with paid previews on June 25, collecting ₹3.75cr nett. It recorded a strong opening day on June 26 with ₹15.25cr nett and saw significant growth over the weekend with collections of ₹20cr on Saturday and its biggest single-day haul of ₹24.75cr nett on Sunday. Despite a slight dip in collections during the week, it has maintained a healthy overall run at the box office.