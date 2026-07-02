Akshay's 'Welcome to the Jungle' reaches ₹130cr worldwide
What's the story
The comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, has reached the ₹130cr mark at the worldwide box office in just six days. The movie raked in ₹6.15cr nett in India on Wednesday (Day 6), taking its domestic nett to ₹87.65cr, domestic gross to ₹104.42cr, and global earnings to a whopping ₹129.37cr (gross).
Box office performance
How did the film fare since release?
The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, started its theatrical run with paid previews on June 25, collecting ₹3.75cr nett. It recorded a strong opening day on June 26 with ₹15.25cr nett and saw significant growth over the weekend with collections of ₹20cr on Saturday and its biggest single-day haul of ₹24.75cr nett on Sunday. Despite a slight dip in collections during the week, it has maintained a healthy overall run at the box office.
Cast details
Everything to know about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Welcome to the Jungle is the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise. The film features an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. It has collected ₹24.95cr gross overseas so far.